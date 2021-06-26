AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,537 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 780.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

