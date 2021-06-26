AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,198 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.