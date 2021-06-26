AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,359 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 304.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 153.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.