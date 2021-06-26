AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,530 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

