AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 922.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.20.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

