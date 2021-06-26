AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 203.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.