AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,876,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after buying an additional 620,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

