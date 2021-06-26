AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $144.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

