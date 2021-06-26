AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

