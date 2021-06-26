AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

