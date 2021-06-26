AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,997 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

