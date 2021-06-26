Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

