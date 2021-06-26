Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

