Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,231 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 278,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

