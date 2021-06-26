Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

