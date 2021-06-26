Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 9.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.97.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.