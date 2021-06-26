Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,871.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

