Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

