AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,341 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 10.25% of AMC Networks worth $225,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $5,732,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.