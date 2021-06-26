Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.10 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

