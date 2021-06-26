Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Amedisys worth $97,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amedisys by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.10 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

