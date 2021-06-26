American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of American Superconductor worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

