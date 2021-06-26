American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

