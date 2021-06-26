America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $146.66. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $144.69, with a volume of 152,332 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $14,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

