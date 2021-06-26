Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00580741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037656 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

