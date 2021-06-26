Ampleforth Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $119.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 204,916,524 coins and its circulating supply is 144,872,194 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

