Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. 1,426,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

