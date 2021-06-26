Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Meritor reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

MTOR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,258. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.