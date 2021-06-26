Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 82,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,289. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

