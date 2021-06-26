Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,797. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

