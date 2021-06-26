Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

