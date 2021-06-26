Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 612,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,009. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.43 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

