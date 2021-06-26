Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $705.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.30 million and the lowest is $689.50 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

