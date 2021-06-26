Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.88 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

