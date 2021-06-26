Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report $9.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.