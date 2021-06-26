Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.05 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

