Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The AZEK posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Insiders have sold a total of 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -63.59.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

