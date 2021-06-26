Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88. Vericel has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

