Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $191.88 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00007462 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $191.88 million and $5.06 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,303,846 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

