Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as low as C$9.53. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 181,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$419.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

