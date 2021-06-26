Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.39 on Friday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

