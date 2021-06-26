ANON (ANON) Price Down 46.4% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $17,488.68 and $45.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.