ANON Hits Market Cap of $21,139.64 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $21,139.64 and approximately $25.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

