Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

