AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Down 25% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $376,659.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,316,375 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

