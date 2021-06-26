APENFT (NFT) One Day Volume Hits $116.34 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $52.15 million and $116.34 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038587 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

