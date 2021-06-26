Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

