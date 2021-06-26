Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 413,509 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $237,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.