APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $878,348.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,267,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

