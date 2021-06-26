Aragon Court Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $116,590.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

